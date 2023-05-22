Presidential tribunal: Live broadcast will calm nerves — Onaiyekan

The Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has urged the Judiciary to allow a live broadcast of proceedings of…

The Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has urged the Judiciary to allow a live broadcast of proceedings of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) to calm nerves.

Onaiyekan made the call yesterday at the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) in Abuja while speaking at the sidelines of this year’s 57th World Communication Week with the theme: ‘Speaking the Truth with Love from Your Heart.’

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar had asked the tribunal to allow for live broadcast of proceedings but the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu had kicked against it.

Onaiyekan said there should be live broadcast of proceedings for Nigerians to be carried along in the process.

He said, “One thing that Nigerians don’t seem to realise is that when elections are rigged, it is not the contestants or the politicians who are worst hit, those who are the most impacted are you and I.

“But as it stands, we don’t even have locus standi in court; we are the ones who should be complaining in court that my votes have been bastardised, but they tell me I cannot go into the court because I did not contest the election.

“If we cannot go and make our case, at least let us see what is happening inside there (live broadcast). We believe that our honourable judges will do their best to make judgements that are correct, they do what is right. Everybody will see it and it will help to calm nerves.”