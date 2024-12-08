Presidential poll: Ruling party candidate concedes defeat to Ghana’s ex-President

Ghana’s Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, on Sunday, said he conceded defeat in the weekend presidential election, after calling his opponent John Mahama to congratulate him.

Briefing newsmen at his residence, Bawumia said Mahama’s National Democratic Congress (NDC) also won the parliamentary election

Bawumia said: “Let me say that the data from our own internal collation of the election results indicate that former President John Dramani Mahama has won the Presidential election decisively.

“The NDC has also won the parliamentary election. Even though we await final collation of a number of seats, I believe ultimately these will not change the outcome.”

Bawumia said he conceded defeat to the former President before the official results to ease tensions.

He added: “I am making this concession speech before the official announcement by the Electoral Commission to avoid further tension and preserve the peace of our country.

“It is important that the world investor community continues to believe in the peaceful and democratic character of Ghana.

“The people have voted for change at this time, and we respect that decision with all humility.”