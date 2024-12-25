Presidential media chat shows APC’s disconnection from Nigerians – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the presidential media chat has confirmed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration is not only insensitive but detached from the people.

PDP said the hardship and suffering being faced by Nigerians “Was as a result of the ill-implemented and anti-people policies of the APC.”

Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary of the PDP in his reaction to the media chat said the declaration by President Bola Tinubu that “He has no regrets for the sudden removal of fuel subsidy without any cushioning measures to mitigate the resultant crippling effect on the productive sector, confirms APC’s disconnection from the primary purpose of government which is the welfare and security of the citizens.”

Ologunagba said, “The PDP is disturbed that while the APC has failed to account for the proceeds saved from the removal of subsidy, Nigerians are subjected to crushing economic hardship because the APC administration has failed in its fundamental duty of ensuring the territorial integrity of our nation.

“Moreover, Nigerians are appalled that instead of admitting failure and seeking for solutions, Mr. President again claimed that the nation’s economy has improved under his watch when in reality the situation has worsened with comatose productive sector, deteriorating value of the Naira at N1,700 to the US Dollar, 34.6% inflation and 40% unemployment rates in the last 18 months.

“The widespread food stampede in various parts of the country, which recently led to the death of about 80 Nigerians shows that our nation is indeed in perilous time under the APC.

“The PDP holds that there is no hope in sight under the APC given its failure to embark on meaningful investments in critical sectors including agriculture and food production, electricity, petroleum and gas, small and medium scale enterprises, which are the real drivers of the national economy.”

PDP also said, “Alarming is President Tinubu’s claim that Nigerians can now freely and safely travel by road despite the horrible reality of banditry, kidnapping and armed robbery as well as the worsened condition of highways across the country under the APC.”