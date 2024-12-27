Presidential media chat: An unsatisfactory performance?

The recent Presidential Media Chat has left many viewers questioning the effectiveness of the president’s communication strategy. Nigeria, my beloved country, is often described as a place where “anything goes.” This sentiment rings true when we reflect on the chat.

The chat leaves a lingering impression that the president may either be swayed by malevolent forces or is intentionally leading the nation down a questionable path, turning a blind eye to the widespread poverty caused by his policies.

It is disheartening to witness the president staunchly defending the righteousness of his government’s actions, despite the outcry from the public.

During the chat, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu displayed unwavering determination in pushing for tax reforms, even in the face of opposition. He believes that such reforms are essential for broadening the tax base and improving the nation’s economic landscape.

Tinubu’s insistence on effective governance and his refusal to reduce the size of his cabinet highlight the challenges Nigeria faces and the need for competent individuals to collaborate in addressing them.

Moreover, Tinubu rationalised the need for borrowing funds to tackle pressing issues like infrastructure deficiencies, emphasizing the importance of prioritising long-term investments for future prosperity.

He also took pride in the strides made in national security and pledged to further enhance efforts in safeguarding the nation.

Despite the president’s decision to abolish petrol subsidies, citing the financial burden they placed on the nation, the repercussions of such a choice on the populace are profound. When considering tax reform bills, there exist divergent viewpoints. Concerns have been raised regarding their implications on Nigeria’s federal framework, emphasising the necessity for comprehensive national deliberations prior to their execution.

Upon a closer examination of these issues, one cannot help but question the nature of democracy being practised in Nigeria, where public sentiments seem to be disregarded. To uphold sustainable democracy, the citizens must unite in addressing the challenges facing the nation.

By rallying our political leaders to align with the aspirations of the people, we can work towards a brighter future for Nigeria. Let us join forces and strive for a better tomorrow through collective action and responsible governance.

Engr. Bello Gwarzo Abdullahi