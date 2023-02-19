Presidential election: No alliance with PDP, says Al-Mustapha

Presidential Candidate of the Action Alliance for the 2023 General Elections, Maj. Hamza Al-Mustapha (rtd), has dismissed the reports that his party has endorsed former…

At the gran finale of Atiku’s campaign rally in Adamawa on Saturday, National Chairman of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Yusuf Dantele, said his party and four others had endorsed Atiku.

Dantele who said he spoke on behalf of other parties, identified Action Peoples Party (APP), National Rescue Movement (NRM), the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Action Alliance as those who had endorsed Atiku.

He said they arrived at the decision to adopt the PDP presidential torch bearer because “he is the right man for the job”.

He, however, said the parties would participate in the governorship, national and state assembly elections.

But in a statement on Sunday, Al-Mustapha enjoined Nigerians to shun peddlers of fake news and rumor mongers whose only stock in trade is to create unnecessary chaos through fake propaganda.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Mr. Chidi Edom, Al-Mustapha urged party faithful, aspirants and “millions of our supporters” nationwide and in diaspora to shun any emerging detail of ‘alliance’ with the PDP or its candidates.

“We know the sponsors of these malicious campaigns and they are completely not members of our party who feel uneasy at our manifesto and our teeming support base nationwide. We hope to address these at the ballot in the coming days as we remain UNDETERRED and UNDISTRACTED towards providing effective leadership solutions to our country,” he said.

The presidential election holds Saturday.