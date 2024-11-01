Presidential Amnesty deploys 98 for maritime-related training

The Presidential Amnesty Programme has deployed 98 delegates for a boot camp and a refresher course in maritime-related skills as part of its manpower development scheme for the Niger Delta.

Addressing the maritime cadets during the flag-off ceremony at the Joemarine Institute of Nautical Studies and Research, Otomewo, Delta State, the PAP Administrator, Dr Dennis Otuaro, said manpower and human capacity development was critical to the economic growth of the region and indeed the country.

He described the deployment of the 98 maritime cadets as strategic and in tune with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s policy on the blue economy to harness the massive opportunities in the country’s maritime industry for national development.

He noted that President Tinubu was interested in manpower development for the nation’s blue economy, stressing that the PAP Office deployed the 98 maritime cadets to train skilled workers for the maritime sector of the economy.

Otuaro, in a press statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Igoniko Oduma, on Thursday, urged the maritime cadets to take their one-month boot camp and refresher training seriously and demonstrate discipline throughout the programme.

The PAP helmsman said, “I consider this deployment of 98 delegates as strategic because the administration of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is very interested in human capacity development for the blue economy. Manpower development is very important to our region and our country.

“Today, we are starting with 98 delegates as maritime cadets for the blue economy. And you all owe us a duty to be committed to your study and demonstrate that the Niger Delta people are ready to key into the blue economy policy of the president.”

Otuaro also expressed confidence in the expertise of the Joemarine Institute of Nautical Studies and Research to carry out the training effectively to achieve the desired objectives.

Earlier in his speech, the PAP Head of Vocational Training Unit, Mr Lambert Daunemighan, had explained that the training was designed by a team of personnel from the Presidential Amnesty Office, South Side International Resources (the consultants) and Joemarine Institute of Nautical Studies and Research.

Daunemighan described the deployment as “a rare achievement by the PAP administrator”, noting that the aim was to develop world-class maritime professionals for the country’s maritime industry.