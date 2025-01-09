President Tinubu’s test of leadership

As we step into 2025, the spotlight will now intensify on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. This year represents a critical juncture for Nigeria, a time to evaluate the effectiveness of the reforms and policies that have marked his tenure so far.

The first 18 months of Tinubu’s presidency have been characterised by tough but necessary decisions. From the removal of fuel subsidies to currency devaluation and tax reforms, his administration has repeatedly emphasised the necessity of these measures to stabilise and grow the economy. However, these policies have come at a high cost to ordinary Nigerians, who have had to contend with high inflation and economic hardship. The year 2025 is pivotal because it is when the promised dividends of these reforms are expected to start materialising.

The real test in 2025 will be whether these policies translate into an improved standard of living, job creation and economic opportunities for most Nigerians.

Veriv Africa, a data insights firm, in its 2025 macroeconomic outlook report, has projected that economic growth in 2025 is expected to be sluggish and marginal. While this is not what most Nigerians want to hear, the report highlights the urgency of addressing surmountable obstacles to accelerate growth.

As part of its policy recommendations for 2025, Veriv Africa underscores the importance of increased investment in agriculture. However, for such investments to yield tangible results, security challenges must be tackled head-on. The fight against terrorism and banditry must take centre stage to enable farmers to return to their fields and contribute to local food production, which is essential for curbing inflation and improving food security.

It also warns that insecurity poses a multifaceted threat -disrupting productivity across the energy sector, discouraging foreign investment, and stifling growth in the non-oil sectors. Thus, to mitigate these challenges, all tiers of government must intensify efforts to curb insecurity.

Equally critical is the zero duty on some food importation, which has long been proposed. It’s time to move from rhetoric to action! It needs to start yesterday considering the pressing need for imported food supplies to supplement local production.

Another area requiring urgent attention is the new minimum wage. Reports that not all workers have begun receiving the updated wages are disheartening and damaging to public morale.

Additionally, disposable income remains under severe pressure. The proposed reduction in PAYE tax rates is fair (could be better), it must now be enacted without unnecessary political delays. Ordinary Nigerians need this relief!

It will also make sense if governments at all levels actively explore subsidised transport schemes to ease the burden on citizens. The CNG initiative, in particular, must be scaled up significantly. Deploying more CNG buses for mass transit is essential at this point.

Lastly, the governors need to show workings, what with the spike in FAAC allocations over these months! With increased revenues at their disposal, governors have no excuse not to deliver development to their people.

If Nigerians begin to feel a tangible improvement in their quality of life through lower prices, and increased economic opportunities then the administration’s narrative of “tough but necessary” reforms will gain credibility. Conversely, a lack of visible progress could erode public trust.

2025 is a make-or-break year for President Tinubu’s administration. It is the year to prove that his policy direction is not only strategic but also empathetic to the struggles of ordinary Nigerians. The sacrifices of the past 18 months demand a payoff, and the expectations of the nation are high.

Chiechefulam Ikebuiro wrote via [email protected]