President Tinubu appoints Akinde, Uz’Okpala to Board of BOI

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Mr. Rotimi Akinde and Mrs. Ifeoma Uz’Okpala as Executive Director, Corporate Finance & Risk Management and Executive Director, Large Enterprises Directorate respectively to the Bank of Industry (BOI) effective, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.

Rotimi Akinde is a finance professional with over 20 years Investment and Corporate Banking experience and an extensive track record covering capital raising (Debt, Equities and Hybrids) as well as Corporate Finance (Mergers & Acquisitions, Privatization Advisory and Project Finance).

Prior to joining the Bank of Industry, he was an Associate Partner, Project & Corporate Finance at the Infrastructure Delivery International (IDI), where he worked on the UKNIAF programme and promoted green finance as well as structured debt solutions for sub-nationals.

He worked previously as the Corporate Finance Advisor at the Nigeria Infrastructure Advisory Facility (‘NIAF’), providing financing initiatives, modelling and funding structures for the infrastructure team.

He served within Corporate Banking as the Group Head & Assistant General Manager, Multinationals at UBA Plc, prior to which he was Vice President, Corporate Finance & Advisory at UBA Global Markets (‘now United Capital’).

Rotimi Akinde was a Privatization Adviser & Head, Oil & Gas Team at the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), where he closed on the divestiture and sale of the Federal Government’s equity interest in 11 Oil Services Companies and achieved the sale of all the Federal Government’s LPG assets. He was an Assistant Manager in Leadbank Plc, within both the Investment and Corporate Banking Groups.

Rotimi holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife; earned a Masters Degree in International Securities, Investment & Banking from the University of Reading, UK and holds an Executive MBA from INSEAD.

Mrs. Ifeoma Uz’Okpala joined BOI in Sept. 2014 as Group Head, Large Enterprises Credit and later served as the Chief Risk Officer of the Bank before her appointment.

As Chief Risk Officer of the Bank, she played a crucial role in managing and mitigating risks associated with the bank’s operations, while also providing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) risk support. She offered invaluable ESG support within transactions and provided the roadmap for attracting impact investments.

Uz’Okpala is a seasoned Credit and Risk Management Professional, with a career spanning over 30 years in the financial sector.

She commenced her career at International Merchant Bank and progressed through key roles at MBC International, First Bank, Stanbic Bank, and UBA. Her versatile expertise includes Internal Audit, Corporate Finance, Credit Evaluation and Origination, Foreign Operations, and Risk Management.

She is an alumna of the University of Nigeria, where she attained a BSc. In Accountancy and a graduate of the prestigious Lagos Business School.