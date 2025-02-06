President tasks military on innovative, proactive measures

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged Nigerian Armed Forces to adopt innovative and proactive measures in addressing the security challenges facing the nation.

Tinubu, who was represented by the Minister of Defence, Muhammed Badaru, gave the charge at the opening of the 2025 Chief of Defence Staff’s Joint Task Force Commanders Conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said the conference with the theme, “Enhancing Jointness across all Theatres of Operations”, was a germane effort by the armed forces to bolster efficiency towards addressing the security challenges confronting the country.

He said the nation’s security landscape was dynamic and constantly evolving, suggesting the need to harmonise efforts and evolve proactive and innovative measures that could decisively address the security threats.

According to him, it is only through jointness, synergy and cooperation that the nation can leverage its collective strengths and unique capabilities to present a unified front against all threats to the nation.

“Beyond the jointness of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, it is vital for us to explore effective integration of the military, police, intelligence and security agencies.

“Such an integrated approach will further strengthen our resolve to attain stipulated strategic objectives,” he said.

In his remarks, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Amb. Dunoma Ahmed, said the armed forces had consistently and professionally protected the nation and adapted to bravely confronting novel threats and existential challenges to the national interests and the stability. (NAN)

On his part, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Sen. Ahmed Lawan, called for increased investment in defence and intelligence sector to defeat the existing threats across the country.

Lawan also called for restructuring of the procurement processes in the military to align with the various needs of the services by having a harmonised system.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, on Wednesday, said that the military must leverage technology, enhance intelligence-sharing, and strengthen interagency cooperation to stay ahead of all security threats.

He commended the dedication and sacrifices of the officers and men of the armed forces in the various joint task force theatres in combating insurgency, terrorism, banditry, and other security threats.

Musa said that the successes recorded in recent operations were a testament to the troops professionalism, resilience, and commitment to duty, demonstrated through unity of purpose and effective collaborations.

“However, while we celebrate these achievements, we must remain vigilant. The security landscape continues to evolve, presenting new and complex challenges.

“Evolving threats, such as the employment of armed drones, transnational crimes, and the proliferation of improvised explosive devices, demand innovative and adaptive responses.”

A former Chief of Defence Staff, retired Air Chief Marshal Oluseyi Petirin, said that the conference was an opportunity to critically examine the challenges and develop actionable strategies to address them. (NAN)