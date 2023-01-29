Presidency: Why I chose Tinubu over Atiku – PDP Senator

Former Governor of Enugu state and Senator representing Enugu East, Chimaroke Nnamani, has said he chose to campaign for the presidential candidate of the All…

Former Governor of Enugu state and Senator representing Enugu East, Chimaroke Nnamani, has said he chose to campaign for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu instead of Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because the party abandoned zoning.

Nnamani in a statement he personally signed on Sunday said the main opposition party breached its own constitution and denied the south the opportunity to run for presidency and as such, he decided to stick with Tinubu.

The Senator, who was recently suspended by the National working Committee (NWC) of the PDP, noted that President Buhari in recognition of the North/ south power rotation created a window for political balancing that enabled Tinubu to emerge as presidential candidate, but the PDP failed to do so.

He said: “Conscious of the need to share and rotate key political offices among the diverse people of our country, the PDP constitution clearly stated that it shall adhere at all times to the policy of the rotation and zoning of the party and public elective offices in pursuance of the principle of equity, justice and fairness.

“Even when the PDP National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu made a firm commitment to step down should a Northerner emerge Presidential candidate for 2023 election, the leadership jettisoned the constitutional provision and turned the logic upside down.

“Recalled that the PDP in 2019 allowed the North to contest the primaries for the presidency in Port Harcourt , Rivers state in which Atiku Abubakar clinched the ticket and contested the election.

“It was expected that in 2023, the PDP in a corresponding manner allows the South to contest for the plum position, but the party in its decision open the contest for both the Northern and Southern aspirants.

“The outcome of the presidential primaries infuriated southern PDP faithful including the G.5 Governors who insists on respecting the North/ South rotation principle .

” Senator Nnamani said the action of the PDP amounted to injustice and lack of equity maintaining that it is morally wrong to leave power in the north after President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure in 2023.”

He further said, “haven critically examined the situation , I found Ahmed Bola Tinubu as the preferred candidate from the south to foot the bill in 2023”.