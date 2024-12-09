Presidency: North should wait till 2031 — Akume

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has asked northern political bigwigs warming up to contest the 2027 presidency to shelve their ambition and wait till 2031 when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would have completed his second term.

Akume specifically asked former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to perish the thought of taking over the presidential villa in 2027, saying if God wants him to be president, he can win an election at the age of 90.

Akume, who spoke on Sunday while featuring on a TVC programme on politics, said it is still the turn of the South to produce a president in 2027.

The SGF, a former governor of Benue State, said President Tinubu has not lost goodwill among Nigerians as a result of tax reform bills and other strategic economic decisions taken within the last 17 months of his administration, and expressed optimism that the president would run Nigeria for 8 years.

He defended the tax reform bills as well-envisioned proposed legislations that would help the country when passed by the National Assembly.

He said, “President Tinubu as a southerner, should be allowed to have a second term, meaning that those eyeing the Presidency from the North in 2027 should look beyond that year by waiting till 2031.

“If it is the will of God for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to be President of Nigeria, even at the age of 90 years, he can get it. But he and other northerners eyeing the office now should look beyond 2027.”

Akume appealed to Nigerians to allow the bills to scale through the required legislative processes, saying, “They are well-envisioned for Nigeria and Nigerians.”