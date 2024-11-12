Presidency, NEDC begin training for 150 Borno teachers

Office of the Vice President in collaboration with the North East Development Commission (NEDC) has launched “In-person training” for 150 teachers aimed at improving teacher quality in the northeast.

The programme was declared open by the Personal Assistant, Domestic and North-East Affairs to Vice President, Comrade Mahmud Muhammad, in Maiduguri on Monday.

Muhammad said the training will cover all teachers from secondary schools across the North East states of Borno, Yobe, Bauchi, Taraba, Adamawa and Gombe, adding that it will transform education quality, in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He noted that the first batch of beneficiaries were from public and private secondary schools in Maiduguri and Jere councils, under the Accelerated Senior Secondary Education Program (ASSEP).

He also said the beneficiaries are expected to cascade the knowledge gained down to their respective schools for the benefit of teachers and students based on the ASSEP that is designed to upgrade teaching skills in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and agriculture.

Muhammad noted that the exercise is in line with the education revitalisation commitment under the supervision of the Senior Special Assistant on Regional Development to the President, Office of the Vice President, Dr. Mariam Masha with support from NEDC.

“I am honored to recognise Vice President Kashim Shettima’s visionary leadership in launching the Accelerated School Support Education Program (ASSEP), which aim to transform education quality in the Northeast region in line with President Tinubu Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Education is the greatest game changer and on behalf of the Project Implementation Team (PIT) of ASSEP, I commend the Borno State government under the leadership of Professor Babagana Zulum, for his unwavering commitment to enhancing education despite the challenges of insecurity in the state,” he said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Focal Person ASSEP, Suleiman Abba Sheriff urged the participants to make good use of the opportunity in order to change the narratives, especially on the current decline of quality education in the region.

Also in his submission, the Lead Training Facilitator, Mr Oluwagbenga Gbenga Ojo said the training will provide needed skills and knowledge for the teachers to enable them deliver lectures and reposition the education so that, students would be able to write reports, memos, design websites, communicate better and expose to current trends in academic developments.