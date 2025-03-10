Presidency lock horns with Catholic Bishops, says ‘Nigeria Moving in Right Direction’

The Presidency has likened the warning of Catholic Bishops on the state of the nation to “snippets from an outdated book”.

In his opening address at the first plenary meeting of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference in 2025, CBCN President, Archbishop Lucius Iwejuru, warned that youth unemployment, insecurity, poverty, corruption, and electoral fraud could get out of hand if urgent steps are not taken to address the situation.

He also demanded quick action from leaders nationwide to stop the country from drifting.

Reacting in a statement on Monday, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, said while the Federal government appreciates the intervention of the bishops, it is worthy of note that “tremendous progress has been made in all areas since President Tinubu assumed office about 22 months ago.”

Onanuga said President Tinubu deeply appreciates the constant interventions of the Catholic Bishops in matters of governance in our country. T

He said while some of the governance challenges in the areas highlighted by the Bishops remain, “it is important to state categorically that our country has made tremendous progress in all areas since President Tinubu assumed office about 22 months ago.

“In terms of insecurity, Nigeria is more secure today than it was in 2023, thanks to our military and other security agencies and the strong leadership provided by President Tinubu as the Commander-in-Chief.

“In the last two years, over 8000 criminals – bandits, armed robbers, Boko Haram terrorists, and kidnappers – have been eliminated, and over 10,000 Nigerians – primarily women and children have been rescued from their abductors.

“As a result of improved security in our communities, especially in the North-West and the North-East, farmers have returned to their farms, and our country has seen increased food production, which is currently driving down prices of essential commodities.

“Farmers in Kaduna, Kebbi and Jigawa are eloquent testimonies of the improved security ambience. Similarly, farmers growing cash crops in many parts of the country are experiencing a new life of boom and prosperity.”

On the economy, Onanuga said, Tinubu’s administration has stabilised it from the precarious situation it inherited on assumption of office.

” Our balance of trade has improved, foreign reserves are in a stronger position, inflation has moderated, our currency is gaining strength against convertible currencies, local refining capacity has tremendously increased on the back of Dangote Refinery and NNPCL Refineries in Port Harcourt and Warri, going on stream.

“These programmes, including 3MTT, NATEP, LEEP, IDiCE, NiYA, and the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund, were designed to create over 10 million new jobs for young people.

“More than ever, the country has increased revenue collection phenomenally and is mobilising more local revenue to fund critical development priorities.

“Under President Tinubu, Nigeria spends more on economic and social infrastructure such as roads, power, healthcare, education, and security. The unprecedented N54.9 trillion 2025 budget is designed to revitalise the economy and set it on a new growth trajectory.”

The Presidency said, ” While we agree that many Nigerians still face difficulties, we remain convinced that the government is making the right decisions to lead to a better and more prosperous country. President Tinubu and his team will continue to work very hard on behalf of our compatriots to deliver the promise of a greater and stronger Nigeria.”