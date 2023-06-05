Presidency: Lack of 25% in FCT disqualifies Tinubu, Atiku – Witness

A witness of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has testified that both the party’s candidate and President Bola Tinubu…

A witness of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has testified that both the party’s candidate and President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are not qualified to be declared as president for not scoring 25 percent in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

While testifying under cross examination by counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mohammed Aliyu, he said the 25 percent was compulsory condition to be declared as president.

When he was asked if his statement was his personal opinion, he said no, that it was based on the constitutional provision.

In response to a question on whether his candidate got the required result in the FCT, he said “My candidate did not score 25 percent of votes in the FCT by the purported result published by INEC.”

Under cross examination by counsel to Tinubu, Akin Olujimi (SAN), he insisted that his assertion was based on the law.

He, however, admitted that he was neither a lawyer nor a mathematician.

Under cross examination by counsel to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), Madaki admitted that FCT is like any other state.

Daily Trust recalls that Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, polled over 25 percent in FCT during the February 25 election.

