Presidency, IGP urged to expose killers of UI professor

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Ibadan (UI) Chapter, has urged the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba to aid the Oyo State Police Command with logistics needed to apprehend the killers of Professor Opeyemi Isaac Ajewole of the Department of Social and Environmental Forestry of the university.

Professor Ajewole was gunned down by unidentified gunmen on Monday evening, June 5, 2023, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Reacting to the sad development, the chairman, UI chapter of ASUU, Professor Ayo Akinwole, on Thursday tasked President Bola Tinubu to take passionate interest in discovering those behind the death of Prof. Ajewole through the help of the security system.

“We condemn in totality the gruesome murder of our comrade, Professor Opeyemi Isaac Ajewole and charge the security operatives to track down and apprehend the perpetrators of this dastardly act, with a view to unravelling the motive behind the incident as well as bringing the perpetrators to book,” he said.

Akinwole also noted that the only tribute, which the deceased deserved, was that his killers were brought to justice while hoping that the lives of Nigerians should matter to the Tinubu presidency.

