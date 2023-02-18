Presidency: Five parties adopt Atiku

Ahead of next week’s presidential electios, five political parties have adopted the presidential candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Atiku Abubakar. The…

Ahead of next week’s presidential electios, five political parties have adopted the presidential candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

The adoption took place at the PDP Grand Rally at Mahmud Ribadu Square, Yola, Adamawa State capital.

The five political parties are Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Action Alliance (AA), African Democratic Congress, (ADC), National Rescue Movement, (MRM) and Action Peoples party, (APP).

According to Yusuf Dantalle, APM National Chairman, who spoke on behalf of others, they decided to adopt Atiku after relevant deliberations and consultations.

According to him, “We are proud to identify with this movement that is set to take the country’s democracy to the next level and bring fresh air to Nigerians, remove the hardship of Nigerians. Nigeria needs and deserve servant leaders, listening government that will transform the country and improve the living standard of the People.”

On his part Atiku promised Nigerians that he would not disappoint them if gets elected.

He said:” If you give us your mandate, we promise to live by our promises that we have a united country; that we have a peaceful country; that we have a buoyant economy for our country, have the best education for our children and also, we will devolve powers to states and local governments with corresponding resources.

“I want to appeal to you to vote for the PDP from top to bottom. Don’t be misled by any propaganda by anybody. This is where the future of our state and country resides in the hands of the PDP. I want to appeal to you to vote for the PDP because I know you have never failed us.

“Today is the final day of our rally all over the country, I want to use this opportunity not only to address the people of Adamawa State but the entire country. I want to thank Nigerians in the 36 states of the federation who have come out in the last six months, to show solidarity and to show support to our party and myself.”