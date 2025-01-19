Presidency denies forcing Buhari, any Nigerian to testify in Paris court

The Presidency on Saturday night denied reports making the rounds that it forced former President Muhammadu Buhari or any Nigerian to testify in an arbitration proceeding taking place in Paris.

On Saturday evening, an online news platform had reported that former President Buhari had been summoned before a court in Paris to testify in an arbitration proceeding over the $6bn Mambilla power contract dispute.

But in a swift reaction, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy in a statement said that was not true, but did not deny the existence of such a case.

SPONSOR AD

Onanuga in the statement said, “The attention of the Presidency has been drawn to some fake news on social media about an arbitration proceeding in Paris to which the Nigerian Government is a party.

“The private proceeding, which should not have been reported in the media, is entirely confidential until the international arbitrators decide.

“While respecting the confidentiality of the proceeding, we wish to state categorically that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has not forced anyone to testify for or to refrain from testifying against Nigeria.

“All the eminent Nigerians involved in Nigeria’s defence are doing so willingly and out of sheer patriotism and conviction. President Tinubu and the entire country are grateful to them.”