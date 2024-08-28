Presidency: Bode George asks Atiku to wait till 2031

The war of words between former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, continued Wednesday…

The war of words between former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, continued Wednesday with Bode George asking Atiku to wait till 2031 if he wants to contest again.

Both Atiku and George got engaged in a war of words after the latter said the government would have collapsed if Atiku had won the 2023 elections.

Atiku replied to George through his spokesman, Paul Ibe, saying Nigeria would have been prosperous if he had won the election.

Reacting again in a statement, on Wednesday, George asked Atiku to wait till 2031 if he wants to contest again, insisting that a Southerner must occupy the presidency for eight years since the North finished its uninterrupted eight-year tenure.

According to him, “that is the reality of our country, PDP Constitution and our polity”.

The former Military Governor of Ondo State (1987 – 1990) pointed out that even in 2027, Atiku will be 81 years “and this is the time for him to embrace the President Joe Biden concept of allowing the younger generation to run for the highest office in the land.”

George stated that he expected every member of the party to embrace and respect the entrenched principles of zoning and rotation, “bestowed on the party by our founding fathers since inception in 1998, no matter whose ox is gored.”

According to him, the party should avoid anything that will destroy the party and the country.

He stated that Nigerians are waiting for the PDP to rescue them in 2027 but “a Southerner must lead the battle.”

“In 2027, the concept of ‘Turn-by-Turn Nigeria Limited’ must be strictly followed by our party. PDP must look for a Southerner to wrest power from the APC because that party of strange bedfellows wants to destroy this country, economically and politically.”

“I have nothing personal against Alhaji Abubakar. He is my friend but the truth must be told. By 2027, by God’s Grace, I will also be in my 80s. So, what am I looking for in public office as an octogenarian? The same principle should apply to Alhaji Abubakar.

“We all saw what American President, Joe Biden, did recently when he stepped down for Kamala Harris to contest the November presidential election. That is the hallmark of a statesman. Alhaji Abubakar should do the same so that in 2027, PDP will field a Southerner as presidential candidate.

“Aside from that, General Buhari, a Northerner from Katsina State, just left office after eight years. Alhaji Abubakar is also a Northerner from Adamawa State. So, power cannot go to the North in 2027. That is the reality of our country and our party’s Constitution. Section 7, Sub-section 3 (C) says zoning and rotation must be maintained for justice, fairness and equity. In our party, this is the right and logical thing to do in the present political circumstances.

“But if Alhaji Abubakar is desperate to contest again, I will advise him as a friend, a party man and brother to wait till 2031. By then, he will be 85 years old.

“As loyal party members, we must continue to respect the PDP Constitution. Fair is fair. I joined the PDP in 1998 and I have remained in this party since. I was elected National Vice Chairman (South-West) and later Deputy National Chairman. Today, I am a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) and one of the respected elders and credible voices of our party. I have not defected to any other party. While I was in Wadata Plaza, Alhaji Abubakar was in the Villa as Vice President. So, we know ourselves and the two of us know the principles guiding this party.

“I read a report by one of Alhaji Abubakar’s media aides accusing me of tribalism. I just laughed. My best friend today is a Fulani man, Admiral Murtala Nyako. I was the Director-General of the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Presidential Campaign Organisation for the 2007 elections. The late President trusted me. So, I cannot be accused of being tribalistic.

“I also served the Military well. My records are there for all to see. But, you know in politics, people can say anything to tarnish your image. Despite that, the truth must be told. What you will not accept, don’t give to others.”