Presidency: Atiku promises 5% appointment to people with disabilities

The National Coordinator of the Atiku-Okowa Campaign Council for People with Disabilities, Senator Hayatu Bello Gwarzo, said Atiku Abubakar has promised a five percent appointment to persons with disabilities.

Speaking at the ceremony in Abuja for the declaration of support by people with disabilities for Atiku, Gwarzo said the PDP presidential candidate is accepted across the country and that is why people with disabilities have also joined the campaign.

He noted that unlike the other candidates, who are banking on regional support, Atiku is accepted in every state, geopolitical zones and local government area, adding that he is the only candidate who has discussed what he wants to do for people with disabilities in the country.

The former lawmaker told the people with disabilities that stormed Abuja for the ceremony from the six North Central States and Abuja that, “Atiku is a man of the people, a man of integrity, a man that is concerned about what is happening in the country, sincerely speaking we believe he has the solution to the problem Nigeria is facing.

“So, Atiku Abubakar’s chances, if I can put it in percentage, will be 75 to 80 percent, God’s willing.”

“By registration of clusters, we have over 32 million people living with disability, so with that population, they never cared to invite us to join any of their projects, only Atiku invited us to join hands with him to save Nigeria. Sincerely speaking, that is why you see us here going up and down. We didn’t talk to him that we want to join him, they invited us to work with him.”