Prepare for Sallah Durbar, Gov Yusuf directs Kano emirates

Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has directed all four emirates in the state to commence preparations for the Sallah durbar celebration to ensure that citizens and visitors enjoy the festive period to the fullest.
The governor issued the directive during a Ramadan iftar meeting with the emirs at the Government House, Kano, on Tuesday.
Governor Yusuf said the people of the state eagerly anticipate the tradition of wearing new clothes on Sallah Day, lining the streets to witness their emirs on horseback and exchanging greetings.
“My administration will not relent and will not allow any adversaries to deprive citizens of this cherished right,” he said.
He assured the public that all security agencies in the state would be engaged to provide adequate protection during the celebration.
The governor also disclosed that the Kano State Emirate Council will be inaugurated in April this year to enable it to function effectively.
In response, the Chairman of the Kano Emirate Council, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II, affirmed that the relationship between him and the second-class emirs is exceptionally cordial.
