Premium Trust bank unveiled as NSF lead sponsor

The Ogun State Government yesterday unveiled Premium Trust Bank as the lead sponsor of the forthcoming National Sports Festival christened “Gateway Games 2024.”

The festival is slated for May this year.

At the unveiling ceremony held in Abeokuta on Tuesday, the Commissioner for Sports Development, Wasiu Isiaka said the partnership underscored the significance of public-private collaboration in advancing sports development for a sustainable sports economy.

Isiaka said expressed confidence in the positive impact the partnership will have on the Games and the broader sports ecosystem.

The sports commissioner posited that the commitment of the bank reflects a deep understanding of the critical role sports play in shaping not just individual lives but also communities and our nation as a whole.

According to Isiaka, the initiative aims not only to elevate the profile of sports but also to create opportunities for athletes to thrive and succeed.

“Our team is dedicated to creating an environment that showcases the incredible talents of our athletes while also promoting a spirit of friendly competition and camaraderie among all participants.

“But our vision extends beyond just hosting a successful festival; we are equally committed to establishing a dynamic sports industry in Ogun State,” he said.

Also speaking, the Executive Director, Premium Trust Bank, Shina Atilola said the collaboration with the Ogum state government is expected to elevate the Ogun 2024 National Sports Festival, setting a new benchmark for corporate involvement in Nigerian sports.