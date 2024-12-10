✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Sports

Premier League referee Coote sacked after Klopp video rant

david coote
david coote

Premier League official David Coote was sacked on Monday after referee chiefs described his position as “untenable” over a video making derogatory remarks about former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Coote, 42, was suspended last month after the video emerged on social media in which he branded Klopp “arrogant” and used offensive language.

“Following the conclusion of a thorough investigation into David Coote’s conduct, his employment with PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) has been terminated today with immediate effect,” the PGMOL said in a statement.

SPONSOR AD

“David Coote’s actions were found to be in serious breach of the provisions of his employment contract, with his position deemed untenable.”

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories