Premier League referee Coote sacked after Klopp video rant

Premier League official David Coote was sacked on Monday after referee chiefs described his position as “untenable” over a video making derogatory remarks about former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Coote, 42, was suspended last month after the video emerged on social media in which he branded Klopp “arrogant” and used offensive language.

“Following the conclusion of a thorough investigation into David Coote’s conduct, his employment with PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) has been terminated today with immediate effect,” the PGMOL said in a statement.

“David Coote’s actions were found to be in serious breach of the provisions of his employment contract, with his position deemed untenable.”