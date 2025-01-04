Premier League match previews

Liverpool vs Manchester United

Twice in a week United have conceded goals direct from a corner even with the height and presence of in-form Harry Maguire (1.94m tall) and Matthijs de Ligt (1.87m tall). Despite having Lisandro Martinez on the other side, the defenders are still not cleaning up at the back. Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth have also scored from set pieces against United. United’s front pair Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund are not producing the goal threat needed after being given their chances with the absence of out of favour Marcus Rashford. Casemiro and Christian Eriksen keep starting but are usually pulled off around the 65 minute mark. It is all rather shambolic and club owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will quickly lose patience with Ruben Amorim if things do not improve.

Liverpool are the star team brimming with confidence and expecting to win this battle between two fierce rivals. Mo Salah is again top of the scoring list with support from Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Curtis Jones. It is difficult to see how Maguire, De Ligt and Martinez will hold them. Salah is probably the best striker in world football at the moment and so much revolves around his devastating runs and control.

Tottenham Newcastle

Newcastle are the in-form team and their forward line of Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy help to make coach Eddie Howe’s 4-3-3 formation very strong indeed. In midfield Joelinton, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes have gelled into a controlling unit, difficult to break down and skilful on the ball. They might be missing Nick Pope in goal but Martin Dubravka has done an admirable job in securing clean sheets. Newcastle are up to 5th in the table and breathing down the neck of Chelsea who are only 3 points ahead.

Tottenham have a confidence crisis with even the ultra-dependable club captain Son Heung-min missing a penalty last time out against Wolves. Dejan Kulusevski will have a battle with Alexander Isak and Tottenham pair Radu Dragusin and Archie Gray have been given the responsibility of holding the free scoring striker. Tottenham have home advantage but Newcastle have been doing well away from home and this week’s training strategy under Ange Postecoglou will likely determine the result of this match.

Man City vs West Ham

A 2-0 win against Leicester for Man City hardly signifies a turnaround in their season but the game did reveal a solution to one of Pep Guardiola’s problems. Adjusting Savinho’s position from right wing to the left gave him a new freedom. Traditionally left-footed wingers can cut inside and move the ball onto their stronger foot. Savinho playing on the left made his task more simple and direct and allowed him time to move inside the defenders. It was from a pin point perfect ball into the box from Savinho on the left side that gave Erling Haaland the chance to head home. West Ham coach Julen Lopetegui needs to have monitored this in midweek training or the Hammers will be punished. Keven De Bruyne says he will find “a better rhythm” in the New Year after recovering from a nine week absence. He was good and made a very important contribution against Leicester but it is clear he is not back to normal. He played four games in 10 days and said it was hard. Without the injured Rodri and a fully fit De Bruyne, City have suffered but with Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland all back in the side they should be too strong for West Ham. Bernardo Silva is a possible weak link given his drop off in form but being surrounded by Savinho, De Bruyne, Foden and Mateo Kovacic behind him he has plenty of protection.

Julen Lopetegui is cursing his bad luck as captain and top Hammer’s scorer Jarrod Bowen has suffered a fractured left foot. Crysencio Summerville deputised for Bowen and is available again although Lopetegui is looking at tweaking his attack with £100m rated Mohammed Kudus also possible to cover for Bowen. At the back the Hammers have two very capable defenders in Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Max Kilman but I suspect an in-form Haaland and Foden will give them a difficult afternoon and West Ham are only 8 pts off the relegation zone.

Brighton vs Arsenal

The Seagulls are licking their wounds after dropping points against Villa, Brentford and West Ham. Luckily for them second in the table Arsenal do not have the injured Saka or suspended Timber but they do have a very strong midfield line up with Partey, Rice, Odegaard and Merino all available for selection and are likely to control the centre of the pitch against Yasin Ayari and Carlos Baleba. Brighton right back Tarig Lamptey proved what a good winger he can be and also played a role as a striker when he scored a spectacular goal last weekend against Aston Villa. Brighton striker Joao Pedro promises much but has yet to reach his full potential and at the back Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba should keep him quiet. On paper this will be a win for Arsenal but at the Amex Stadium Brighton have an extra man with the supporting crowd who are loud and loyal. The wing-backs could provide match winning contributions with Tarig Lamptey and Igor Julio particularly dangerous.

Amorim is not fire proof

Cristiano Ronaldo said before United’s loss to Newcastle on Monday, “the storm will continue before the sun rises again for United.” How right he was. Newcastle’s 2-0 victory at Old Trafford meant Ruben Amorim has endured the worst start to a coach’s reign at Old Trafford for 93 years! Not the sort of record you want on your next job application. Next up is Liverpool away and the inform team of the PL will show their bitter rivals no mercy. United’s weary supporters then travel to London and the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal away in the FA Cup third round. Amorim has expressed concern that the match will probably not start his self-predicted turnaround. Make no mistake, if things continue the same way, the United directors will remove him even if he was a legend at Sporting Lisbon.

Carabao Cup matches hold Postecoglou’s future

Another under pressure coach, Ange Postecoglou has received the support of his board of directors but they have made it clear to the Australian that there will be a serious review of his position if Tottenham fail to impress in their two match Carabao Cup clash with Liverpool next week. Spurs have lost four of their last six and achieved only a draw against relegation threatened Wolves on Sunday. I am told that because the club is still fighting in the Europa League and are two matches away from a Wembley final in the League Cup, Postecoglou has earned a stay of execution for now. Disaster in those matches and he could be gone.