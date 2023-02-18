Premier League, Chelsea FC others mourn late Ghanian football star, Christian Atsu

Fans of the late Ghanaian football star, Christian Atsu, have taken to their various social media accounts to mourn the late footballer who died due…

Fans of the late Ghanaian football star, Christian Atsu, have taken to their various social media accounts to mourn the late footballer who died due to the Turkey-Syria earthquake.

Atsu, 31, was caught up in a 7.8-magnitude quake that rocked Turkey and Syria on February 6, killing more than 43,000 people in both countries.

Although there were initial reports he had been rescued a day after the earthquake, the news turned out to be false as his manager in Turkey, Murat Uzunmehmet, told DHA news agency on Saturday that his body had been found under the rubble in the Turkish southern province of Hatay.

“We have reached his lifeless body. His belongings are still being removed. His phone was also found,” Uzunmehmet told DHA.

Moreso, his former club, Newcastle United, confirmed his death early Saturday saying, “We are profoundly saddened to learn that our former player Christian Atsu tragically lost his life in Turkey’s devastating earthquakes.

“A talented player and a special person, he will always be fondly remembered by our players, staff, and supporters. A proud Ghanaian who played for his country on 65 occasions, Christian represented our club between 2016 and 2021, making 121 appearances.”

However, since the announcement of the football star’s death, tributes have been pouring in to console his demise, especially on Twitter.

For instance, while mourning the death of the late footballer, the Premier League via its official Twitter handle wrote, “We are deeply saddened by the news Christian Atsu lost his life in the devastation of the earthquakes that have hit Turkey and Syria. Our thoughts and condolences are with Christian’s family and friends and everyone affected by this tragic event.”

Taking a walk down memory lane, a user of the microblogging site, Owuraku Ampofo via his verified handle @_owurakuampofo stated how the late Atsu bought football boots from some of his teammates just to distribute to charity. He further described the late footballer as a ‘genuinely good person’.

He wrote, “I remember when Christian Atsu came to Ghana two years ago and brought a huge pile of football boots from himself and a few teammates to donate to charity. He was genuinely a good person who the Ghanaian society will truly miss. This is very painful.”

Also, Chelsea Football Club has taken to their verified Twitter account to mourn the late football star stating, “Everyone at Chelsea Football Club is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of our former player, Christian Atsu. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends.”

Also, Newcastle United FC via their verified Twitter handle expressed sadness over the death of the footballer. They described Atsu as a talented player and a special person.

The club tweeted, “We are profoundly saddened to learn that Christian Atsu has tragically lost his life in Turkey’s devastating earthquakes. A talented player and a special person, he will always be fondly remembered by our players, staff and supporters. Rest in peace, Christian.”