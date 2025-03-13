Pregnant woman sues co-wife for allegedly insulting her

A pregnant woman, Safiya Wada, on Wednesday, dragged her co-wife, Izzatu Ado before a Shari’a Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna for calling her names.

The complainant told the court that Ado also curses her.

‘’She told me that I was carrying a load that would make me suffer,” she told the court.

The defendant denied the accusation.

The Judge, Malam Kabir Muhammad, ordered the police to investigate the matter.

He admitted the defendant to bail on the condition that the husband stands as a surety.

He adjourned the matter until March 24(NAN)