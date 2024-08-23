Pregnant woman, granny, granddaughter, others die in Ogun road crashes

A pregnant woman, granny and her granddaughter have been reportedly killed in separate road crashes between Thursday night and Friday morning in Ogun State.
Our correspondent reports that the first accident claimed six persons’ lives in a late night accident at Enugada area of Lafenwa in Abeokuta, the State capital, on Thursday.
The accident occured when a truck reportedly lost control and rammed into vehicles, pedestrians and other road users.
A circulated video showed the lifeless body of a pregnant woman whose legs were crushed on the floor.
- Electoral Reform, party restructuring key to rescuing Nigeria – Amadi
- NIGERIA DAILY: Can Nigerians Ever Defeat Corruption?
Another corpse of an okada rider whose head was crushed was also seen while another young lady was crushed from the abdomen.
The Federal Road Safety Corps on Friday morning confirmed the incident but said only three persons died.
The FRSC Spokesperson, Florence Okpe, in a statement said the suspected cause of the crash was brake failure on the part of the truck.
According to her, the brake failure led to loss of control and the truck subsequently collided with motorcycles.
The FRSC spokesperson also said three people were injured in the crash.
She said while the deceased had been deposited at the morgue by the police, those who sustained injuries had been taken to the State Hospital for medical attention.
Also on Friday, two persons were crushed to death in the Papalanto area of the state.
The Spokesman of the state-owned Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency, Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the accident occured in the early hours of Friday, involving an Iveco Truck marked KJA 166 XJ and a Tricycle with number plate TRE 627 VP.
Akinbiyi said four people including two males and two females were involved in the accident with the two females crushed to death.
The TRACE spokesman said the truck driver allegedly fled the scene.
“According to an eyewitness account, the truck in an attempt to overtake the tricycle while both were in transit inbound Abeokuta, around Papalanto, dragged the tricycle along with it by the side.
“In the process, the tricycle fell in front of the truck which ran over it, killing a grandmother and her granddaughter, who were the only occupants in the tricycle on the spot. Regrettably, the truck driver escaped from the scene before being arrested,” Akinbiyi said.
He stated that the corpses were handed over to the deceased’s families, warning motorists against dangerous driving.
“However, the bodies of the dead victims have been collected by the families of the victims while the injured tricycle driver has been rescued to an unknown hospital by a good samaritan.
“Moreover, the accident vehicles have been deposited at the Itori Divisional Police Command,” he said.
Akinbiyi commiserated with the families of the deceased, and warned motorists against “dangerous and reckless driving given its attendant consequences.”