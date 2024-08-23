Pregnant woman, granny, granddaughter, others die in Ogun road crashes

A pregnant woman, granny and her granddaughter have been reportedly killed in separate road crashes between Thursday night and Friday morning in Ogun State. Our…

Our correspondent reports that the first accident claimed six persons’ lives in a late night accident at Enugada area of Lafenwa in Abeokuta, the State capital, on Thursday.

The accident occured when a truck reportedly lost control and rammed into vehicles, pedestrians and other road users.

A circulated video showed the lifeless body of a pregnant woman whose legs were crushed on the floor.

Another corpse of an okada rider whose head was crushed was also seen while another young lady was crushed from the abdomen.

The Federal Road Safety Corps on Friday morning confirmed the incident but said only three persons died.

The FRSC Spokesperson, Florence Okpe, in a statement said the suspected cause of the crash was brake failure on the part of the truck.

According to her, the brake failure led to loss of control and the truck subsequently collided with motorcycles.

The FRSC spokesperson also said three people were injured in the crash.

She said while the deceased had been deposited at the morgue by the police, those who sustained injuries had been taken to the State Hospital for medical attention.

Also on Friday, two persons were crushed to death in the Papalanto area of the state.