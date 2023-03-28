Predictive political slants threat to Nigeria’s peace —NCAC

The Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe, yesterday expressed worry over what he described as strange political predictions and hyped religious…

The Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe, yesterday expressed worry over what he described as strange political predictions and hyped religious ventilations across the country.

According to him, the current predictive political slants across Nigeria’s diverse religious and cultural ecosystem threaten the nation’s peace and security.

Runsewe, in a statement, appealed for religious tolerance.

He said: “It is becoming evident that prediction and not prophecy, is the new game in town.

“From football to Cricket, wrestling, dancing competitions and lately, politics, some Nigerians who claimed to hear from God, now, oxygenate, escalate and poison the socioeconomic and political space with laughable and troubling positions, not minding the negative impact of such predictive actions on the emotional intelligence of the people.

“The tension created by drivers of these predictive vehicles across board is becoming increasingly worrisome.”