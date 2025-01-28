Power won’t change me –Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, says he will not be power drunk or allow the benefits that come with holding a lofty position in government to change him.

Rather, the governor assured that he would remain committed to his vows made to Rivers people to completely put things that will transform the state in place.

Governor Fubara made the remark when some leaders, elders and critical stakeholders in the state paid him a visit to celebrate his 50th birthday at Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

The governor’s statement was contained in a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi.

The governor explained that he had never subscribed to celebrating birthdays but seeing leaders of the state gather to celebrate evoked tears of joy.

Fubara said: “I want to say that I will still be the Fubara that you know; power will not change me. I will still make sure that what I hold dear in life remains, which is God and my respect for people. I will continue to maintain it.

“Power will come, power will go, but I will still remain the Fubara that you know. With your support, that Rivers State that we all yearn for, we will definitely, even if we don’t get it completely, we will put those things in place that will channel and drive us to that Rivers State with your support.

“That is the only thing that I know I can assure you. I will not do anything, act in any manner that will bring disgrace to myself or to everyone of you that have decided and ready to sacrifice everything for us.

“This morning is a birthday morning. It is not a morning to discuss politics. It is a morning to say I am happy, I am 50 years, according to you. But the most important thing is: I am celebrating my Golden Jubilee. It means that I have joined the league of the old men from today.”

In his remark, former Governor of Rivers State, Sir Celestine Omehia, thanked God for installing Fubara, whom he said had become a deliverer of the state and its people from the hands of those bent on destroying Rivers State.

In his speech, former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, said regardless of who a kingmaker is, as soon as the king is crowned, such person must give way to the king to perform his duties.