Power struggle in NDDC impedes N/Delta dev’t — Gov Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has said internal conflicts within the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) have hindered development across Niger Delta states.

Speaking during a visit from the NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, and his team on Monday, Diri urged the agency to prioritise consultations with state governments before initiating projects.

The governor emphasised that, as an interventionist agency, the NDDC should complement state governments rather than act independently, stressing the need for collaboration to prevent duplicative efforts.

“By the NDDC Act, governors form the commission’s advisory committee. Yet, for five years, this has not been observed, leading to uncoordinated projects scattered across the region,” Diri said.

He advocated for increased mutual respect and synergy between the NDDC and state governments, which he believes is essential for achieving rapid development in the Niger Delta.

Dr Ogbuku noted that his team visited Bayelsa to inspect ongoing projects and assess flood relief initiatives, including partnering with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to build shelters for flood victims in Otuoke and Odi, as well as canalizing the Okarki-Otuabagi area of Kolo Creek to mitigate future flood risks.