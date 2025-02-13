Power outage: Stakeholders urge N/East govs to invest in alternative energy

Energy stakeholders have urged governors in the North East to invest in alternative energy sources to meet the growing electricity demand.
Speaking at a one-day North East stakeholders’ advocacy engagement on the Electricity Act, organised by the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Association Alliance (REEEAA) in Maiduguri, Dr Immamudeen Talba, Chairman of the Northeast Electricity Act Committee, emphasised the need for a shift to renewable energy solutions.
Talba, who is also an ex-officio member of REEEAA’s governing council, highlighted the vast potential of solar, wind, and hydroelectric power in the North East.
He urged policymakers, energy experts, private investors and key stakeholders from Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, Bauchi, Gombe and Taraba states to prioritise renewable energy investments, policy reforms, capacity building, and research.
According to Talba, each state in the region possesses unique resources that can be harnessed for power generation.
Talba further urged the governors to collaborate on a regional power generation project by forming a joint energy company that could take over power generation responsibilities from the federal government.
The Permanent Secretary and Solicitor General of Taraba State, Barr. Sunday Maikarfi, revealed that the Taraba State Renewable Energy Bill is currently before the State House of Assembly and is expected to be passed soon.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.