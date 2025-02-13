Power outage: Stakeholders urge N/East govs to invest in alternative energy

Energy stakeholders have urged governors in the North East to invest in alternative energy sources to meet the growing electricity demand.

Speaking at a one-day North East stakeholders’ advocacy engagement on the Electricity Act, organised by the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Association Alliance (REEEAA) in Maiduguri, Dr Immamudeen Talba, Chairman of the Northeast Electricity Act Committee, emphasised the need for a shift to renewable energy solutions.

Talba, who is also an ex-officio member of REEEAA’s governing council, highlighted the vast potential of solar, wind, and hydroelectric power in the North East.

He urged policymakers, energy experts, private investors and key stakeholders from Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, Bauchi, Gombe and Taraba states to prioritise renewable energy investments, policy reforms, capacity building, and research.

According to Talba, each state in the region possesses unique resources that can be harnessed for power generation.

Talba further urged the governors to collaborate on a regional power generation project by forming a joint energy company that could take over power generation responsibilities from the federal government.

The Permanent Secretary and Solicitor General of Taraba State, Barr. Sunday Maikarfi, revealed that the Taraba State Renewable Energy Bill is currently before the State House of Assembly and is expected to be passed soon.