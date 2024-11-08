Outage: Over 80 transformers vandalised, looted within 10 days – Jos DisCo

The management of Jos Electricity Distribution (JED) has disclosed that over 80 transformers within its franchise areas were vandalized and looted during the recent power outage experienced in the north.

The company also stated that huge cables supplying power to communities were stolen during the period, adding that Plateau was the most affected.

Eng. Hamisu Wakili Jigawa, Chief technical officer in charge of operations , disclosed this to Daily Trust at the headquarters of the company on Friday.

According to the technical officer, activities of the vandals affected smooth and efficient supply of power to the affected communities. He said “the vandalism of the transformers and stolen of the cables were quite challenging to us. The level of vandalism is too much. Some lines entirely vandalized.

“Aluminum conductors feeding some communities entirely vandalized. We have about 213 kvs that are completely out of circuits for a number of day. It was yesterday that we were able to fix the last one. We have lost a lot of distribution assets especially distribution transformers and cables. In some cases, the vandals open the transformer, remove the oil, coil and entirely everything. They only live empty tank, “ he added.

Eng. Jigawa however called on various communities to be vigilant and provide adequate security for the electrical assets, emphasizing that vandalizing them will continue to leave people in darkness.