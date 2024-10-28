Power outage: Northern leaders meet in Kaduna, seek solution

Northern leaders converged on Kaduna State, on Monday, for a meeting to address the ongoing power blackout and other critical challenges affecting the region.

Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, led the meeting attended by the 19 Northern Governors and Traditional Rulers.

Issues such as insecurity, economy and sustainable development priorities were discussed at the meeting, according to a statement issued by Ismaila Uba Misilli, spokesman to Gombe governor.

SPONSOR AD

Je said the NSGF, under Governor Yahaya’s leadership focused on charting a unified agenda to enhance regional cooperation and development, leveraging the north’s resources to promote long-term development.

The statement said Governor Yahaya raised concerns over the current power outage caused by vandalism of critical infrastructure, calling for investments in new transmission lines and energy diversification to prevent future disruptions.

Almajiri, out-of-school children core problem for Northern leaders –Sultan

Daily Trust’s investigations editor shortlisted for maiden GI-TOC fellowship

He also stressed the need to move beyond symbolic meetings, urging the NSGF and the Northern Traditional Rulers Council to develop practical, results-oriented strategies tailored to the region’s unique challenges.

“The time to walk the talk is now,” he said, expressing confidence that unity, determination, and bold leadership would steer the region towards a more prosperous future.”

The governor also advocated for strengthening agricultural infrastructure, supporting farmers, and reviving agro-industries, like the textile sector to address food insecurity and drive economic revival.

Governor Yahaya also emphasized the importance of traditional institutions as tools for conflict resolution and community engagement.

In a welcome address, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, emphasised the urgent need for a unified strategy to combat insecurity and other regional challenges.

According to him, without security, there will be no development in the region.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, who led the traditional rulers, emphasised the critical role of traditional institutions in promoting peace and stability in the region.

He highlighted the need for honest discussions about the root causes of insecurity, including poverty and unemployment, calling for decisive actions from political leaders to address these issues effectively.

Sultan commended Governor Yahaya for constantly engaging with stakeholders across multiple sectors and galvanising his colleagues towards implementing actionable strategies towards addressing the region’s numerous challenges.