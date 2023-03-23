Post-election: Remain vigilant, Governor Sule tasks security agencies

Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, has tasked security agencies operating across the 13 local government areas of the state on the need to remain vigilant.…

He spoke during a security meeting to review events before, during and after the 2023 general elections, at the Government House, Lafia, the state capital.

Daily Trust had reported how members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) staged a protest after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the governor the winner of the governorship election. He contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sule appreciated the security agencies for demonstrating a high level of professionalism throughout the period of the election, urging them to remain vigilant despite successfully dispersing the protesters who initially barricaded major roads in the state.

He posited that post-election issues had become part of the democratic process, but should not be allowed to degenerate into a situation whereby travellers passing through Nasarawa State would suffer avoidable hardships.