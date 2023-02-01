✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Crime

PoS operator charged with theft

A 38-year-old Point of Sale (PoS) operator, Olalekan Osho, was on Wednesday, arraigned before an Ota magistrates’ court in Ogun State for allegedly stealing N325,510…

court
The prosecutor, Insp E. O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant, between November 1 and December 26, 2022, at No 1, Engineer Kunle Ola Close, Itamarun Ayetoro, Ota, stole the money which was given to him by his employer and meant for PoS transactions.

The Magistrate, Mrs A. O. Adeyemi, admitted the defendant to a N100,000 bail with one surety in like sum and adjourned to February 6. (NAN).

 

