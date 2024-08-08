Portugal defender Pepe retires at 41

Portugal veteran Pepe announced on Thursday in a video on social media he was retiring from football aged 41. “I would like to thank you…

Portugal veteran Pepe announced on Thursday in a video on social media he was retiring from football aged 41.

“I would like to thank you all,” said the centre-back as he cited the clubs he represented, as well as the Portuguese national team and his family.

“Everyone gave me the support I needed to leave with my mind at ease.”

Pepe joined Portuguese side Maritimo at the age of 18 and went on to play for Porto, Spanish giants Real Madrid and Turkish club Besiktas.

He spent a trophy-laden 10 years with Madrid, where he won three Champions Leagues, two Club World Cups and three Spanish league titles.

He also enjoyed two stints at Porto, between 2004-2007 and 2019-2024, winning a total of four Portuguese championships and five Portuguese Cups.

Former Madrid and Portugal team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo paid homage to Pepe in a post on Instagram: “There are no words to express what you mean to me, my friend.

“We won everything there was to win on the pitch, but the biggest triumph is the friendship and the respect I have for you. You’re unique, my brother.

“Thank you for so much.”

Although born in Brazil, the centre-back made his international debut for his adopted country of Portugal in 2007 and went on to earn 141 caps, winning their first piece of major silverware at Euro 2016, as well as the Nations League three years later.

Pepe set a new record as the oldest player to ever play at a European Championship when he started Portugal’s opening game at Euro 2024, aged 41.

Portugal’s elimination on penalties at the quarter-final stage of the tournament against France turned out to be the final game of Pepe’s 22-year career at the top level of the game.

Portuguese football federation president Fernando Gomes labelled the defender “one of the greatest players of all time” and thanked him for his “extraordinary professionalism, dedication… and passion for football”.