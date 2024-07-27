Portable: Only poor people join protests, I’m now rich

Music sensation, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, says he will not partake in the planned nationwide protest over the current economic hardship in the country. Daily…

Music sensation, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, says he will not partake in the planned nationwide protest over the current economic hardship in the country.

Daily Trust reports that some youths are planning a nationwide protest between August 1 and 15 against the rising cost of living and economic hardship in the country.

In a now-viral video, Portable, who said he was part of the protests in 2020, added that he was currently doing well and preferred to focus on achieving more success.

The singer urged his fans to concentrate on their personal endeavors rather than engaging in protests.

Speaking in a blend of Pidgin and Yoruba, he said: “My fans. Some said I protested in 2020. Yes, it is true, but I was poor at that time. Now, I am rich. Have you ever seen Femi Otedola, Aliko Dangote and Dele Momodu protesting ?

“Then, I was thinking like a poor man who had nothing. I am now rich. Rich people don’t fight.

“It will not end well for anyone who suggests that I should go and sing in a protest. Why don’t you take the microphone and sing at the protest yourself? If you are hustling and you have work to do, you will not join them to protest.

“Fight for yourself, and not for Nigeria. Nigeria is okay. It is you that is not yet okay. The money is where it is; you are the one who is not working, and you don’t stay loyal to your helper. People that will help you are also available; you are the one who is not networking. Fight for yourself, so that your career will not turn into a barrier.”