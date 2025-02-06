Portable on the run as Police arraign 9 proteges for ‘assaulting’ Ogun officials

Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, is reportedly at large, as Police in Ogun State, arraigned his proteges on Thursday, before a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Isabo, Abeokuta, for allegedly assaulting officers of the Ota Zonal Planning office of the Ministry of physical Planning and Urban Development.

The nine suspects are Nurudeen Warris, 21; Adetola Alashe, 25; Samuel Adeleke, 28; Oluwaseun Ayenuwa, 19; Oluwapelumi Adeosun, 20; Gospel Kanu, 20; Precious Ohiegebo, 19; Ifeoluwa Babatunde, 27; and Fatimo Muhammed,26.

The defendants were arraigned on a five count charge of bordering on felony, assault and restriction, armed with cutlasses and guns, conduct likely to cause breach of peace and intending to kill.

SPONSOR AD

They pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

The Police Prosecutor, Sunday Ekong, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Wednesday at about 10:00am at Oke-Osa in Tigbo Ilu, Sango-Ota in Ogun.

Ekong equally told the court that the defendants and Portable, who he said to be at large, unlawfully assaulted, restricted and obstructed one Abidemi Onabanjo, Ramon Lateef, and Akinpelumi Oyero, who are town planners.

He said the defendants and Portable assaulted the three town planning officers while performing their lawful duties at Odogwu Bar being owned by Portable, a popular hip-pop musician

He further said that the defendants and the musician were armed with dangerous.

He added that they also conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of public peace and intend to kill the town planning officers.

He thereafter noted that the offences committed contravene sections 516, 356(3), 80, 249(d), 320 of the Criminal Code laws of Ogun 2006

Delivering a ruling, the Magistrate, Mrs O.M Somefun, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N5million each with sureties who are licensed bonds men registered with the Ogun state government.

She thereafter, adjourned the the case until 17 March for hearing.

Daily Trust reports that the artiste had expressed frustration after the Ogun State Government sealed his uncompleted building and hotel.

According to a letter posted on social media, the government’s action was due to alleged illegal development without an approval permit.

Portable alleged the government’s raid resulted in the arrest of over 20 people, including artistes, customers, and individuals who had come to him for help.

He alleged that the authorities also confiscated cars, bikes and phones.

The singer argued that he was using the building to host events and shows, not just to sell drinks.