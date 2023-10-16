Portable loses temper, threatens to fight in Europe

Controversial Hip Hop artiste, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, recently lost his cool during a tour in Europe. The singer, who performed at an…

Controversial Hip Hop artiste, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, recently lost his cool during a tour in Europe.

The singer, who performed at an event, was left in a state of shock after discovering the money he was sprayed had been taken.

In his reaction, an angry Portable created a scene on the street, lashing out at the person who took the money.

In a viral video, the Zazoo singer could be seen lamenting

“This man na m*d man. U*eless human being. All my money wey de spray me, this man don carry am run. This u*less man! Oga, I go beat you for here. I be street boy for Lagos,” he said in Pidgin.

Portable is known for his controversial lifestyle as his name has been on the news for several odd reasons.

In November 2022, he lost his cool over a damage done to his Range Rover at a concert in Ijegun, Lagos State.

In October 2022, the singer claimed he was extorted €2000 and almost killed on his way to a concert in Italy.

In September 2022, he was removed as one of the guest artistes performing at a show in South Africa.

In April this year, he appeared before a magistrate’s court sitting in Ifo in Ifo Local government area of Ogun, on a five-count charge bordering on assault and stealing.

