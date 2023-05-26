Portable: I rejected N5m To perform At Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Concert

Popular Nigerian street singer, Habeeb Okikiola, professionally known as Portable, has revealed that he did not perform at President-elect Bola Tinubu’s inauguration concert because the…

Popular Nigerian street singer, Habeeb Okikiola, professionally known as Portable, has revealed that he did not perform at President-elect Bola Tinubu’s inauguration concert because the organisers of the event offered him N5 million instead of N10m for his performance.

The concert which was tagged Renewed Hope Concert held in Abuja on Thursday night had artistes like Wande Coal, KCee, and others in attendance.

Tinubu and the Vice President-elect Senator Kashim Shettima also graced the concert.

Lamenting on Friday, Portable said his efforts for campaigning and working for Tinubu before he emerged the winner of the presidential election was not appreciated by the organisers of the concert.

Sharing videos on his Instagram page, the Zazuu crooner wrote, “ZAzuu Them Dõn Rip Me oooh Na Me Sing Akoi TINUBU ✍🏻 Eja Loni Ibu 💰 Give What Belongs To ZAZUU To ZAZUU.”

In one of the videos, he said, “Na me sing Akoi Tinubu o. No be Obi una dey vote for? Tinubu enter now those useless people una go dey perform there, no be me promote Tinubu?

“Na so them call my manager o. Say them want make I come perform for Abuja. Na 10 million them drop o, but na five million go reach portable hand. Na so I no gree, I tear the paper. I delete the number, you dey whine Jesus? Na hin no make me perform for Abuja o.”

Tinubu will be sworn in as the substantive President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on May 29, 2023.