✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Entertainment

Portable displays new Benz after arrest over G Wagon debt

Controversial Hip Hop singer, Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, says he has purchased a new Mercedes-Benz. This is coming days after the singer was…

benz
benz

Controversial Hip Hop singer, Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, says he has purchased a new Mercedes-Benz.

This is coming days after the singer was apprehended for an outstanding debt.

Daily Trust had reported how detectives from the Lagos State Police Command arrested Portable over alleged unpaid vehicle cost.

The singer who was arrested last Tuesday evening was released after he provided a reliable surety as a condition for his bail.

His arrest followed a petition from an auto dealer.

In the latest development, Portable took to his Instagram page on Tuesday to display his new ride.

While expressing gratitude, Portable emphasized that his new car is a divine blessing.

He thanked the Almighty for his abundant blessings.

Portable became famous after contributing to the song “ZaZoo Zehh” featuring Nigerian rapper Olamide and Nigerian dancer Poco Lee.

During his early stage of fame, he became well known for calling out his business partners on social media for defrauding him on business deals such as artist management.

He does most of his activities on Instagram.

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories