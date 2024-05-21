Portable displays new Benz after arrest over G Wagon debt

Controversial Hip Hop singer, Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, says he has purchased a new Mercedes-Benz. This is coming days after the singer was…

Controversial Hip Hop singer, Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, says he has purchased a new Mercedes-Benz.

This is coming days after the singer was apprehended for an outstanding debt.

Daily Trust had reported how detectives from the Lagos State Police Command arrested Portable over alleged unpaid vehicle cost.

The singer who was arrested last Tuesday evening was released after he provided a reliable surety as a condition for his bail.

His arrest followed a petition from an auto dealer.

In the latest development, Portable took to his Instagram page on Tuesday to display his new ride.

While expressing gratitude, Portable emphasized that his new car is a divine blessing.

He thanked the Almighty for his abundant blessings.

Portable became famous after contributing to the song “ZaZoo Zehh” featuring Nigerian rapper Olamide and Nigerian dancer Poco Lee.

During his early stage of fame, he became well known for calling out his business partners on social media for defrauding him on business deals such as artist management.

He does most of his activities on Instagram.