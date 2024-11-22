Popular Talk Show Host Flees US over Trump’s Victory

American Talk show host and comedian has reportedly fled the United States after Donald Trump’s second presidential victory.

Ellen DeGeneres with actor-wife Portia de Rossi were said to have relocated to England over the development.

According to a report by TMZ, the celebrity couple was disillusioned with the emergence of Trump and indicated interest to leave the country.

Quoting sources with ‘direct knowledge’ of Ellen and Portia’s move, the report said the couple has now settled in a new home in the Cotswolds — a region in South West England, about 2 hours from London.

While Ellen and Portia had bought the place before the US elections, it was said that they decided to move after Trump’s win earlier this month.

“They were very disillusioned” with Trump’s victory and immediately decided “to get the hell out”, it stated.

According to the report, “The move may be permanent for the celebrity couple following the alleged listing of their house in Montecito, California.

They had previously sold their other mansion in the US for $96 million.

The 66-year-old will join celebrities like David and Victoria Beckham, Elizabeth Hurley and Kate Moss in the countryside.

Ellen and Portia were among the most vocal supporters of Donald Trump’s key rival in the 2024 US presidential election, Vice President Kamala Harris.

“There’s nothing more powerful than a woman whose time has come!! I can’t wait for @KamalaHarris to be our next president,” Ellen wrote on Instagram in September.

She also donated $3,300 to Harris’ campaign.