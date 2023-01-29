Popular Nothern female Influencer, Murja Kunya, arrested

A popular comedy skit maker, Murja Kunya, has been arrested by the police at Tahir Hotel in Kano. The police arrested the Kano-based young lady…

The police arrested the Kano-based young lady while trying to book rooms for her guests who came from far and near for her much-publicised birthday bash.

In September last year, a Sharia court had written to the Kano State Commissioner of Police to arrest and investigate Miss Kunya alongside other TikTokers for ‘corrupting the morals of the society.’

Other TikTokers included in the letter are Mr 442, Safara’u, Dan Maraya, Amude Booth, Kawu Dan Sarki, Ado Gwanja, Ummi Shakira, Samha Inuwa and Babiana.

“Sequel to the complaint lodged by Muhd Ali Hamza Esq, Abba Mahmud, Esq, Sunusi I. Umar Esq, Abba, A.T Bebeji Esq, B.I Usman Esq, Muhd Nasir Esq, L.T Dayi Esq, G.A Badawi & Badamasi Suleiman Gandu Esq, I am directed by the presiding Upper Sharia Court Judge, Bichi Division Kano to write and kindly request you to conduct investigation against the above-mentioned suspects for proper action,” the letter read in part.

In November 2022, a Kano senior magistrate’s court sentenced two young men, Mubarak Isa and Nazifi Bala, to 20 strokes of the cane and 30 days of community service for making a TikTok comedy skit on the governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje.