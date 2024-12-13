Poor service destroys trust in govt — Walson-Jack

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, has urged the civil servants and other public workers to prioritise effective service delivery, warning that rendering poor service destroys trust in government institutions.

She said this yesterday in Abuja at a three-day stakeholders’ and top management engagement workshop, organised by her office and Gafar Consulting Services Limited themed, ‘Strengthening Public Service through Effective and Inclusive Stakeholder Engagement’.

“The provision of quality service to the citizenry strengthens the legitimacy of government in the eyes of the people and destroys trust in government institutions when poor service is rendered,” she said.

Walson-Jack, represented by the permanent secretary, common services office (CSO), Mr Omachi Raymond Omenka, said it is important to constantly discuss issues that will advance the civil service and the nation as a whole.