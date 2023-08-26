Polygamy Doesn’t Appeal To Me, Says Ali Nuhu

Popular Kannywood actor, Ali Nuhu, has said polygamy does not appeal to him even though he is a Muslim. The actor said he believed polygamy…

Popular Kannywood actor, Ali Nuhu, has said polygamy does not appeal to him even though he is a Muslim.

The actor said he believed polygamy has the tendency of disrupting some things in marriage, and fairness cannot be adequately guaranteed.

Nuhu made this known during a chat on a talk-show, Gabon’s Room, hosted by a Kannywood actress, Hadiza Aliyu Gabon.

The actor, who has been in the movie industry for about 25 years and has become a household name in both Nollywood and Kannywood, said his marriage has clocked 20 years.

Nuhu said, “I’ve been married for 20 years and recently celebrated our twentieth wedding anniversary with my wife. I was married in 2003 and we are now in 2023.

“Concerning adding another wife, the way I look at marriage is that as long as you and your wife have been living peacefully together, and also think that you can’t be fair if you bring another wife, or that marrying a second wife could disrupt some things, it’s better you continue to stay with only one wife.

“And that’s why I’ve been monogamously married for twenty years even though polygamy is allowed in Islam,” he added.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...