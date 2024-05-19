Polygamous politics: ‘Why title of first lady should be dropped’

The Nigerian political space, well reported for its patriarchal nature, has over the years wiggled through the establishment of an unconstitutional, yet powerful, office for…

The Nigerian political space, well reported for its patriarchal nature, has over the years wiggled through the establishment of an unconstitutional, yet powerful, office for wives of elected presidents and governors which is the office of the First lady.

Since its first recognition in 1963, with Flora Azikiwe as first lady, the office has over the years garnered some level of power with funding allocated to it, projects to execute, staff as well as the title of “Her Excellency”.

Not for the intriguing melodrama that polygamy has laced the office with, in some instances; the wife of an elected president or governor automatically assumed the role.

The recent display of uncertainty that had to attract clarification as to who is First lady in Osun State, between Ngozi and Titilola Adeleke, made it obvious that an initial declaration of who is first lady in a polygamous ‘first family’ was somewhat necessary to avoid a red face.

Social media went agog on the 22nd of April with the posters of Ngozi Adeleke and Titilola Adeleke, each welcoming Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, to the state in capacity of Osun State first ladies.

The two women had reportedly printed different fliers with their names and pictures.

The wife of the president Oluremi Tinubu was expected in Osogbo for the inauguration of the Alternative High School for Girls at Oke D.O, Ilesha Road on the 23rd of April.

In the capacity of First lady of the state, Ngozi’s flier spotted on social media had the inscription “Welcome to the State of Living Spring. Experience the beauty of Osun State’s landscape.”

Also, Titilola had these words written to welcome Mrs Tinubu to the state for the “Official turning of the sod ceremony of the Alternative High School for Girls at Oke D.O, Ilesha Road, Osogbo”.

However, the dust was settled with a statement released by the Spokesperson of Governor Ademola Adeleke, Mallam Rasheed Olawale, recognizing Mrs Titilola Adeleke as First lady and the one to officially host the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu in Osogbo for the event.

Despite Titilola’s endorsement as first lady of Osun State by Governor Adeleke, her co-wife Ngozi has the title of First Lady of Osun State boldly written on her X profile.

Though rivalry is reportedly common in polygamous homes, the public show of it by wives of public office holders is said to cause embarrassment to the public officer and is capable of distracting from governance, says Abubakar Kari, Associate Professor of Political Sociology, University of Abuja.

During an interview with Daily Trust, Kari added that though it is more of a psycho-social trend, it has a direct impact on the husband’s political space, “dissipating a lot of time and resources settling family issues, rather than concentrating on his responsibility.”

First Lady or wife of Governor/President

Though the impact of the roles that first ladies play in society and nation building is said to be palpable, debates have followed the non constitutionality of the office.

Meanwhile, the seeming face-off of who is first lady in polygamous situations has been blamed on the nomenclature “first lady”. Professor Hauwa Yusuf, the director of gender studies at the Kaduna State University KASU, had said that the title of ‘wife of governor or president’ should be used in place of first lady which she termed “illegal”.

“Let them be addressed as wife of the president, wife of governors, so that if there are more than one wife and they appear in any function, it would be said that the wives of the governor or president are here. We don’t have to say first lady, because the term first lady is illegal.”

Also, Associate Professor Kari added that it is unfortunate that wives of public office holders exaggerate their offices and arrogate powers that the office never has. “They assume roles and duties that are not only superfluous but illegal. So, if the office is deemphasized, I think we would have less problems,” he said.

While certain individuals have subtly fought for visibility and authority, a number of wives of past governors and presidents have seemingly blazed the trail of impact without a scene.

In Nasarawa State, Governor Abdullahi Sule’s first wife Silifa Sule is the first lady of the state, while Farida Sule who happens to be the second wife has the title “HE, Haj. Farida Abdullahi Sule, wife of Nasarawa State Governor, Founder FAS Hope Alive Foundation (FHAF)” on her X (Twitter) handle.

Also, the immediate past governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, had made his second wife, Rashida Yahaya Bello, First Lady, while his first wife Amina Oyiza Bello, founder of Hayat Foundation, played a significant role in the state’s social and humanitarian activities.

Though there are so many examples in this category, Associate Professor Kari said that such a peaceful display by wives of governors comes at a cost. He said that sometimes, such governors have to create an office for each of the wives, “and each of them will have her pet project.”

While acknowledging the influence that the wife of a president or governor wields, Kari said that in serious democracies, the office does not exist. While decrying the deliberate attempt at institutionalizing the office of first lady, he said it had nothing to do with gender inclusion as “There are deliberate policies and programs of government to encourage inclusion that are much more relevant than the office of the first lady. If you want to have inclusiveness, you do it through programs within the machinery of government and not to create an extra government office.”

Not just wives of governors

Recall that a similar show for recognition played out between the wives of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, during his swearing-in-ceremony when his wives Fatima Tajudeen Abbas and Hussaina Tajudeen Abbas, shoved each other for visibility during the ceremony.

The ceremony, which was live on national television, saw Abbas’ first wife approaching the podium as she displaced his second wife to assume the spot.

The action appeared to have shocked Abbas, who halted his oath rendering to exchange heated words with the wife who barged onto the stage.

Despite the exchanges, none of the wives backed down as the proceedings continued with both of them on the dais.

The submission that the role of first lady is defined by flexibility and is continuously shaped by the personalities, capabilities and active engagement of the women who serve in the office was captured in Mrs. Laura Bush, wife of the former United States president George Bush’s expression, during her time at the White House, “The role of First Lady is whatever the First Lady wants it to be.”