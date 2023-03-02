Polls: SANs will defend Atiku in court for free – Dele Momodu

The spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council on Strategic Communications, Dele Momodu, has said many lawyers, including Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs),…

The spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council on Strategic Communications, Dele Momodu, has said many lawyers, including Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), have offered to defend the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in court.

Momodu stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

He said the process that produced Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the President-elect had given Nigeria a bad name globally.

Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared winner of the 2023 preidential election, beating Atiku and Peter Obi of the Labour Party to second and third respectively.

When asked how the PDP planned to defend Atiku in court, Momodu said, “A lot of lawyers have offered to go to court free even at the level of senior advocate of Nigeria.

“We are talking about the process not individuals or other candidate. We are talking about the process. Everybody I know is talking about the process. If we got the process right nobody will challenge whoever wins eventually.

“The legitimacy of the eventual winner is at stake as long as we ignore the question of the process. This process is bad and is giving us a bad name globally and something must be done about it.”