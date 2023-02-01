Polls: NSCDC launches app to tackle gender-based violence

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has launched a Nigerian Internal Security and Public Safety Alert System (N-Alerts) to aid reports of Sexual…

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has launched a Nigerian Internal Security and Public Safety Alert System (N-Alerts) to aid reports of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) before, during and after the general election.

According to a statement by the spokesman of the NSCDC, Olusola Odumosu, the alert system was launched by the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, on Wednesday, at the NSCDC National Headquarters in Abuja.

The event, which marked the 3rd Annual Forum of Women, Peace and Security Sector Reference Group, was themed, “The Role of Female Security Personnel in 2023 General Elections”.

The NSCDC Commandant General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, said the new technology would also be used in reporting criminal acts that would likely take place during the elections.

He said that there has been a high level of collaboration between sister agencies which gives hope for a free, fair and transparent election.

“We, the security agencies, are on the same page, well prepared and ready to frustrate the efforts of those planning to truncate the electoral process.

“The police are the lead agency in election security and we are going to be working together alongside other sister agencies, and I assure you, it will translate to positive outcomes,” he said.

The Corps helmsman promised the Minister of his continuous effort to create platforms for the female gender to showcase their talents.

The Minister of Women Affairs called on all security agencies to protect and defend the votes of Nigerians in order to give room for credible elections.

She said that unveiling the School SGBV APP will further protect female students from sexual abuse, cultists and other forms of attacks in their schools.