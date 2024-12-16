Polls: Benin Republic electoral commission seeks INEC support

The President (Chairman) of the Commission Electorale Nationale Autonomie (CENA) of the Republic of Benin, Dr. Sacca Lafia, has called for collaboration with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure the success of the 2026 general elections in the neighbouring francophone country.

He made the call on Monday when he led a 12-man delegation on a study visit to INEC headquarters in Abuja.

The aim of the visit was for CENA to learn from Nigeria’s electoral processes, procedures, and best practices as the Francophone country prepared for its upcoming 2026 elections.

Daily Trust reports that both countries are members of the ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions (ECONEC) and had a standing memorandum of understanding (MoU) to assist each other in areas of collaboration for successful elections and to deepen democracy.

Receiving the delegation, the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said that early last month (November), INEC received a letter from CENA indicating its interest to undertake a study visit to INEC Nigeria as they prepare for what they described as their most complex election in 2026.

Yakubu said that for the first time in its history, CENA would be conducting three elections within a period of three months.

Legislative and Local Elections will be held in January 2026, to be followed by the presidential election in April 2026.