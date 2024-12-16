Polls: Benin Republic electoral commission seeks INEC support

The President (Chairman) of the Commission Electorale Nationale Autonomie (CENA) of the Republic of Benin, Dr. Sacca Lafia, has called for collaboration with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure the success of the 2026 general elections in the neighbouring francophone country.
He made the call on Monday when he led a 12-man delegation on a study visit to INEC headquarters in Abuja.
The aim of the visit was for CENA to learn from Nigeria’s electoral processes, procedures, and best practices as the Francophone country prepared for its upcoming 2026 elections.
Daily Trust reports that both countries are members of the ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions (ECONEC) and had a standing memorandum of understanding (MoU) to assist each other in areas of collaboration for successful elections and to deepen democracy.
Receiving the delegation, the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said that early last month (November), INEC received a letter from CENA indicating its interest to undertake a study visit to INEC Nigeria as they prepare for what they described as their most complex election in 2026.
Yakubu said that for the first time in its history, CENA would be conducting three elections within a period of three months.
Legislative and Local Elections will be held in January 2026, to be followed by the presidential election in April 2026.
“For this reason, the President of the commission (CENA) is leading a 12-member delegation, comprising National Commissioners, Directors and critical staff to understudy our processes and procedures.
“In particular, CENA is interested in the legal framework for elections in Nigeria, the design and printing of election materials and forms, the recruitment and training of poll officials, election budgeting and mode of payment to different service providers, security during elections, the use of technology, the accreditation of local and international observers, engagement with electoral stakeholders and other aspects of Nigeria’s electoral experience,” Yakubu said.
Yakubu said the commission had drawn up an elaborate programme for the visit, covering all aspects of the electoral process.
He said various departments within the commission were scheduled to brief the visitors, as peer learning and support would help to strengthen processes.
