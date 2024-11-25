Politicising Security: A Threat to Bauchi’s Stability

By Abubakar Tafawa Balewa (Billy)

Not long ago, while at a condolence visit of a victim of an unfortunate incidence that led to hopeless injuries and death of individuals, the Senator representing Bauchi South was quoted making unsavoury remarks about security in the state and how he “vowed to clampdown on illegal security groups…..”

In the intricate tapestry of governance, the roles of various political figures are clearly delineated to ensure the smooth functioning of the state. However, when these roles are misunderstood or misused, especially in critical areas such as security, the consequences can be dire. This is particularly true for Bauchi State, which is surrounded by insurgency and banditry in many neighbouring states. In such a volatile environment, the need for unity and responsible leadership cannot be overstated.

While as Chairman of the Nigeria Senate Committee on Security, the Senator plays a crucial role in shaping national policies, this position does not include managing the security of the state he represents. State security is the Governor’s responsibility, as the Chief Executive of the State. The Senator should focus on legislative duties, support the Governor’s initiatives, and ensure federal backing. Respecting these roles fosters effective governance and enhances state security.

The Governor of a state, by virtue of his position, holds the primary responsibility for the security of the state. This role is not just a matter of protocol but a constitutional mandate that places the Governor at the helm of security operations. The Governor’s directives to the Commissioner of Police and other security agencies are crucial in maintaining law and order. However, this responsibility can often be complicated by political dynamics, especially when a state Senator challenges the Governor’s actions on security matters.

Such opposition can create a significant dilemma. When a Senator, who is also a prominent political figure, uses security issues as a platform to enhance his political profile, it can lead to inefficiency and delays in implementing vital security measures. This is particularly critical in a state like Bauchi, where the threat of insurgency and banditry is ever-present. The public, already anxious about their safety, may become even more vulnerable if political infighting stalls necessary security interventions.

Moreover, conflicting directives from the Governor and opposition from the Senator can lead to confusion among security agencies. Effective security operations require coordinated efforts and clear communication. When political figures are at odds, it undermines the ability of security forces to respond swiftly and effectively to threats. This lack of coordination can have devastating consequences, leaving communities exposed to violence and instability.

Public perception and morale are also at stake. The public’s trust in the government’s ability to ensure their safety is crucial. When they observe political infighting, it erodes their confidence in the leadership. This can lead to decreased cooperation with law enforcement agencies, further complicating security efforts. In a state like Bauchi, where the stakes are high, maintaining public trust is essential for effective governance.

The Senator’s opposition, if perceived as a political manoeuvre rather than a genuine concern for public safety, can backfire. The public is astute and can discern when a political figure is prioritising personal ambition over the state’s well-being. If the Senator’s actions are seen as opportunistic, it can erode his credibility and trustworthiness. Voters are likely to favour candidates who demonstrate a genuine commitment to public safety and effective governance over those who appear to be playing political games.

Furthermore, if the Senator’s opposition leads to increased insecurity or delays in addressing threats, he could be held accountable for the negative outcomes. This could damage his reputation and reduce his chances of winning future elections. In the end, voters tend to support leaders who prioritise the community’s safety and well-being over personal political gains.

The security of Bauchi State is of paramount importance. Political figures must understand their roles and work together to ensure the safety and well-being of the community. The Governor, as the primary figure responsible for security, must navigate political dynamics with diplomacy and strategic communication. By focusing on collaboration, transparency, and responsiveness, the Governor can build a strong case for his leadership and counteract any negative narratives from the Senator.

The Senator must appreciate and operate within the realm of his constituents’ interests, understanding that the Governor has the authority to neutralize political opposition. However, knowing the Governor to be a reasonable and just person, these qualities should not be abused by the Senator. Instead, the Senator should concentrate on his legislative role, working with the Governor, who is the Chief Executive of the state, to ensure the state’s security and prosperity.

All stakeholders in Bauchi State, especially political leaders from all parties and respected elders, must call on the Senator to change his ways for the peace and progress of the state. It is imperative that everyone works together to foster a secure and stable environment for the benefit of all residents. Ultimately, the public’s trust and confidence in the government’s ability to ensure their safety are crucial for effective governance and the state’s stability.