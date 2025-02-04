Politicians Opposing Tinubu for Power Sake, not progress – Uba Sani

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has strongly criticized the coalition of politicians recently assembled to criticize the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He accused them of opposing the government solely for the sake of power rather than offering better solutions to Nigeria’s challenges.

The governor stated that none of the coalition members can rival Tinubu’s democratic credentials, emphasizing that the President fought for and remains committed to democracy.

Last week, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and former Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi among other top politicians gathered at a conference in Abuja, where they criticized President Tinubu and the ruling party.

Speaking during an interview aired by TVC News on Monday, Governor Sani described the allegations made by the coalition as baseless.

“Most of these politicians making such comments might just be talking to themselves,” he said. “We used to be in the same party at some point, and I must say I’m surprised and shocked by their actions,”.

He added that the coalition lacked factual evidence for their claims.

“When they come out with allegations without facts, it’s just an attempt to confuse Nigerians,” the governor said. “Most of these politicians held positions in government less than two years ago. What did they do while they were in power?”

He questioned their credibility, suggesting that their fight was solely about power.

“Nigerians are very clever. They know these politicians are not fighting Tinubu because they have something better to offer. They had opportunities in the past, but what did they do?”

Governor Sani added that some of the politicians recently sang praises of President Tinubu but changed their stance after leaving government.

“Most of them were sitting at the same table with us, fighting for Tinubu because we believed he was the best man to move this country forward,” he said. “What are their democratic credentials if I may ask? What have they done to advance democracy in Nigeria?”